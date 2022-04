Hanifin provided an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hanifin has picked up points in his five of his last six games, with one goal and eight assists in that span. He set up Dillon Dube for the opening tally in Monday's win. Hanifin's career year continues to grow -- he's at 43 points, 177 shots on net, 57 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 75 appearances.