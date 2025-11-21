Flames' Samuel Honzek: Undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff
Honzek (upper body) underwent surgery Thursday that is expected to sideline him for up to six months, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Honzek sustained an upper-body injury last weekend and landed on injured reserve. He was initially considered week-to-week, but he could be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season following his procedure. The 21-year-old made 18 appearances prior to sustaining his injury, recording two goals, two assists, 35 hits, six blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:21 of ice time.