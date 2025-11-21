Honzek (upper body) underwent surgery Thursday that is expected to sideline him for up to six months, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Honzek sustained an upper-body injury last weekend and landed on injured reserve. He was initially considered week-to-week, but he could be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season following his procedure. The 21-year-old made 18 appearances prior to sustaining his injury, recording two goals, two assists, 35 hits, six blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:21 of ice time.