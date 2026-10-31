Whitecloud logged an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Whitecloud set up a Matthew Coronato goal early in the third period. The helper was Whitecloud's first point of the season. The 29-year-old is in a tough role this year, filling top-four minutes as a shutdown defenseman on a rebuilding team. He's piled up 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 13 appearances. He's never had a 20-point regular season in the NHL, so he won't score his way into the mix for fantasy.