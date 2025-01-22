Richard was called up by Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Richard has eight goals and 19 points in 18 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley this season. He's also supplied two goals and six points across seven outings with Philadelphia. Aleksei Kolosov was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Returned to AHL•
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Two assists in win over Buffalo•
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Collects pair of points•
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Nets goal in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Richard: Placed on waivers by Philadelphia•