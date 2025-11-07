Vladar allowed one goal on 24 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Vladar gave up a goal on a deflection with traffic in front of the net just 1:44 into the game. After that, the 28-year-old provided steady netminding to come away with his third win in his last four outings, two of which have been victories over Nashville. For the season, Vladar is at a 6-3-0 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .917 save percentage over nine starts. Samuel Ersson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and served as the backup goalie Thursday, and it could be Ersson between the pipes Saturday versus the Senators. Prior to Ersson's injury, he and Vladar were splitting the workload, though Vladar did fine as the primary starter over the last week.