Gaucher scored twice in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-4 loss to Bridgeport on Sunday.

Gaucher is up to 15 goals and 29 points over 53 appearances this season. He's picked up the pace significantly of late, earning five goals and six assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old forward could be a call-up candidate for late in the season, but that's far from guaranteed to happen, as the Flyers have other prospects to get a look at.