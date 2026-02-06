Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Forces overtime Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drysdale scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.
Drysdale tied the game at 1-1 with 1:14 left in the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman has scored in each of the last two games, so he'll need to find a way to keep this newfound momentum up after the Olympic break. Drysdale has five goals, 23 points, 63 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 53 outings in a top-four role for the Flyers this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Strikes on power play in win•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Records two power-play assists•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Activated off IR•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Hits injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Not expected to play Thursday•