AHL Lehigh Valley head coach John Snowden said Friday that Luchanko's shot has looked "really good" early in rookie camp, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Luchanko has had brief stints in the NHL over the past two seasons, as he's made four regular-season for the Flyers in each of the last two years. However, he's spent most of his time in the OHL, and he recorded seven goals, 36 assists and 34 PIM across 38 regular-season appearances at that level last year. The 2024 first-round pick remains an intriguing prospect for Philadelphia and should get a look once again during training camp this fall after making the Flyers' Opening Night roster last year.