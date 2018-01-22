Alt was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Alt last appeared in a game for the Flyers on Dec. 8 against the Canucks, in which he recorded one hit, one block and a minus-1 rating. There is no guarantee the 25-year-old cracks the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, as this move could be more intended to get Travis Sanheim some additional ice time in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories