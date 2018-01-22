Flyers' Mark Alt: Recalled from minors
Alt was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Alt last appeared in a game for the Flyers on Dec. 8 against the Canucks, in which he recorded one hit, one block and a minus-1 rating. There is no guarantee the 25-year-old cracks the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, as this move could be more intended to get Travis Sanheim some additional ice time in the minors.
