Vorobyev posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Vorobyev had the lone helper on Justin Braun's second-period tally. The Russian center is up to three points and 13 shots on goal in 17 contests this year. He plays on the fourth line -- fantasy owners likely won't need to dig as deep as Vorobyev to fill out their rosters.

