Vorobyov has a goal on one shot with an even rating in the last three games.

The 22-year-old has played in a lot of games since being promoted back to the NHL early in December. He's matched last season's total of one goal and two points in 14 games during 2019-20. Vorobyov is mostly trending in the right direction, but he doesn't receive enough playing time or get enough shots on net to be considered even a deep fantasy league option.