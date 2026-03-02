Konecny is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Toronto for an undisclosed reason, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny skated on the first line during Monday's morning skate but didn't participate in power-play work, and head coach Rick Tocchet said after the session that the 28-year-old is considered a game-time decision. While the nature of Konecny's ailment isn't yet clear, Nicolas Deslauriers is a candidate to enter the lineup if Konecny is sidelined.