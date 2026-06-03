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Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Distributes three assists

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McNabb notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McNabb picked up a helper in each frame to help the Golden Knights start the series with a victory. It was a good time for one of the best offensive games of his career, but his value continues to come from the heavy shutdown minutes he plays. He's at one goal, six helpers, 18 shots on net, 33 hits, 33 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 16 playoff outings.

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