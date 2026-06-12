Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Earns two helpers Thursday

Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Eichel played a part in both of Pavel Dorofeyev's goals, but the Golden Knights fell short. They're now behind 3-2 in the series, and Eichel's quiet production has played a part in that. He's been held to four assists over five games against Carolina. Eichel has a total of two goals, 20 helpers, 50 shots on net, 18 hits, 25 blocks, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 21 playoff appearances, and he'll need to be at his best in Sunday's must-win Game 6.