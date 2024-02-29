Eichel (knee) has shed his red jersey, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports and is partaking in a regular practice Thursday.

Eichel is getting very close to a return and it could happen as early as Thursday in Boston, although facing his ex-teammates in Buffalo on Saturday, could be more likely. Eichel has missed 17 games and has 19 goals and 44 points in 42 outings this season.