Eichel (undisclosed) took part in Friday's practice, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Eichel missed Thursday's skate, but the reason for it was described as "a little tweak" by head coach Bruce Cassidy, which suggests that it was a minor issue, so it's reasonable to believe Eichel is now fine if he's practicing. Vegas would have almost certainly given Eichel additional time off from training camp if he needed it. The 28-year-old had 28 goals and 94 points in 77 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.