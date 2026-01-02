Nikishin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

Nikishin's performance Thursday was his first multi-point effort at the NHL level. The 24-year-old blueliner has been a little streaky in his rookie year, but he has three points over his last three contests and could be warming up again. Nikishin is at five goals, 16 points, 64 shots on net, 77 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 39 appearances. He's not quite a fantasy star yet, but he has the all-around skill set that should help him get there within a couple of years.