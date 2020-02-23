Pesce (upper body) may be out awhile, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour suggested Pesce's injury may be a long-term situation during his post-game comments. Pesce was injured in the second period of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes will likely need to recall a blueliner from AHL Charlotte prior to Tuesday's game against the Stars -- Pesce's injury leaves them with only five healthy defensemen.