Pesce (shoulder) could have played in the Conference Finals if the Hurricanes had advanced, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pesce missed the final 15 games of the Hurricanes' season due to his shoulder issue. In 61 outings this year, the 24-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 14 helpers. Based on the timeline announced by the team, Pesce should be good to go for the 2020-21 campaign and should log plenty of minutes as a top-four defenseman.