Pesce scored the winning goal and logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Pesce earned an assist on Martin Necas' second-period goal before scoring the winner in overtime, tucking an Andrei Svechnikov feed past Tristan Jarry on a two-on-zero rush. Pesce now has a three-game point streak after going scoreless in his previous 12 contests. The 28-year-old blueliner has two goals and five assists through 23 games this season.