Fensore scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 4-2 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Fensore has been bouncing between levels this season due to the Hurricanes' numerous injuries on the blue line. Following his most recent NHL stint, he returned to the AHL with three scoreless outings before breaking out of the slump Saturday. He's at four goals, 14 helpers and a plus-7 rating across 20 appearances for the Wolves and will be the next man up whenever there's a concern on Carolina's blue line.