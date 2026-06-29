Domenick Fensore: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Fensore didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes and will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fensore has seen minimal playing time for the Hurricanes across the past two campaigns, making just three regular-season appearances during that time. He spent most of his time with AHL Chicago across that span, and he racked up 10 goals, 25 assists and 37 PIM over 60 regular-season appearances in the minors during the 2025-26 campaign. He'll now attempt to seek out other opportunities during the offseason.