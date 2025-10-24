Robinson (upper body) is expected to be out for an extended period of time after leaving Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Robinson and William Carrier (lower body) are both expected to be shelved for a while. Mark Jankowski will take one of the openings in the lineup, but Robinson and Carrier will likely need to land on injured reserve to accommodate roster moves for one or two depth forwards from AHL Chicago.