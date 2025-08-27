Smith inked a professional tryout agreement with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Smith was in action for 13 regular-season games last year for Colorado and San Jose, in which he failed to register a point while picking up 18 PIM, five shots and 20 hits. If he secures a deal from the Canes, it will almost certainly be a two-way contract that will allow the 27-year-old winger to be shifted between levels easily.