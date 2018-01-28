Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Headed back to Carolina
Fleury was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
During the All-Star break Fleury skated in one game in the minors, but wasn't able to record a point. The 21-year-old has been struggling to receive consistent ice time, but has skated in eight of Carolina's last 10 games, and has currently totaled six assists in 38 games during his first NHL campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Watching too many games from press box•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Offensive expectations remain low•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: On-ice responsibilities on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Collects first NHL points•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Somewhat active in NHL debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...