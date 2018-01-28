Play

Fleury was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

During the All-Star break Fleury skated in one game in the minors, but wasn't able to record a point. The 21-year-old has been struggling to receive consistent ice time, but has skated in eight of Carolina's last 10 games, and has currently totaled six assists in 38 games during his first NHL campaign.

