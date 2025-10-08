Slavin (undisclosed) is good to play in Carolina's season opener against New Jersey on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Wednesday.

Slavin recorded six goals, 27 points and 136 blocks in 80 regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2024-25. The 31-year-old is likely to play on the first pairing, but he probably won't see time with the man advantage versus the Devils.