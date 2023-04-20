Slavin had a goal and an assist in Carolina's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Slavin was quiet over his previous nine outings, contributing just two assists in that span. Over 76 regular-season contests, he had seven goals and 27 points, which was down from 42 points in 2021-22. Slavin played a key role Wednesday though, helping out on Paul Stastny's marker early in the first period, and then finding the back of the net himself midway through the third to tie the game at 3-3.