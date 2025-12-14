Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 29-game absence, Slavin appears to be ready to return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Sunday. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season while posting two shots on net and three blocked shots.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not on road trip•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Still being evaluated•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Sustains injury Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Available for Thursday•