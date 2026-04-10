Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Resting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin will not play in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
While officially sitting out for undisclosed reasons, it's likely Slavin is resting after an injury-plagued campaign. It's unclear how many of the Hurricanes' last three games he'll play in, but the team will be cautious with its top shutdown defenseman.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Clutches up with first goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Produces assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Helps out on late tally•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Slides first assist this season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Good to go•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Won't play Thursday•