Robidas scored twice and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 6-4 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Robidas had an assist over his first two NHL games of the season, and this was his second contest back since he returned to the Wolves. At the AHL level, he's collected six goals and 15 points through 18 appearances this season. The 22-year-old is clearly in the mix whenever the Hurricanes need forward depth, but he's unlikely to get much ice time with the big club.