Carolina claimed Philp off waivers from Edmonton on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Before being waived by the Oilers on Sunday, Philp missed 18 straight games due to an upper-body injury. Edmonton intended to send him to AHL Bakersfield if he cleared, but he will instead provide the Hurricanes with some forward depth. The 27-year-old has two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net and 24 hits across 15 NHL appearances this season.