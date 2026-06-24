Noah Philp: Signs with Swedish team

Philp signed a contract with HV71 of the SHL on Wednesday.

Philp scored two goals and three points in 17 regular-season outings between Edmonton and Carolina in 2025-26. He's up to two goals and five points in 32 career NHL regular-season games. He wasn't with the Hurricanes during the team's Stanley Cup-winning playoff run this year, but he did help AHL Chicago get to the Calder Cup Finals. He had eight goals and 17 points in 29 regular-season outings for the Wolves, followed by six goals and 14 points in 21 playoff appearances.