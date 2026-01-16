site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Noah Philp: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Philp (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Philp has no timeline to return at this point. He is in the concussion protocol. In a corresponding move, the Hurricanes replenished their defense by calling up Joel Nystrom.
