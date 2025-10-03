Kocetkov (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Predators on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Canes haven't named a starter yet, but based on the roster, it will be either Kochetkov or Cayden Primeau. Regardless of who starts Saturday's preseason finale, it will almost certainly be Frederik Andersen who gets the nod for Opening Night versus New Jersey on Thursday. Still, Kochetkov should see plenty of work even as the backup to the oft-injured Andersen.