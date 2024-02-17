Watch Now:

Kochetkov will be stationed between the pipes in Arizona on Friday.

Kochetkov coughed up three goals on just 22 shots in Tuesday's loss to Dallas. The 24-year-old has gone 2-2-0 while allowing eight goals over his last four appearances. On the year, he owns a .902 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA through 27 games this season.

More News