Kochetkov stopped all 26 shots he faced in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Kochetkov recorded his second shutout of the season and extended his season-opening winning streak to 10 games, establishing a Hurricanes franchise record. He also became just the third goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first 10 appearances in a season. With Carolina playing outstanding hockey and providing substantial offensive support, Kochetkov has established himself as an elite fantasy option. Aside from the 10-game winning run, Kochetkov owns a 1.49 GAA and .929 save percentage to open the campaign.