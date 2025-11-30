default-cbs-image
Kochetkov (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Calgary, and there is no timeline for his return, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will miss his sixth straight game. While being limited to only five appearances this season, he has a 4-0-0 record while allowing only seven goals on 95 shots.

