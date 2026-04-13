Kochetkov was recalled by the Hurricanes from AHL Chicago on Monday.

After his conditioning stint in the AHL, Kochetkov is set to join the Hurricanes for the first time since sustaining his hip injury in late December. The 26-year-old netminder would have to be activated from injured reserve before returning to action, but his recall from a conditioning loan suggests that could happen in the coming days. When healthy, he has played decently well with a 6-2-0 record, a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage across nine appearances this season. If he's activated Tuesday, he'll have the chance to appear in Carolina's regular-season finale versus the Islanders for a tune-up game before potentially playing a sizable role in the team's goalie rotation for the playoffs.