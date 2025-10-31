Kochetkov was sent to AHL Chicago on a conditioning assignment Friday.

The Hurricanes activated Kochetkov from injured reserve earlier in the day, but they've decided he needs to get up to game speed in the minors. This likely means Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi will be the goalie tandem at the NHL level for a little longer. Expect Kochetkov to miss Saturday's game versus the Bruins at a minimum, though the team did not reveal how long his assignment will be.