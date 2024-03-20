Kochetkov stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Kochetkov played with the lead for most of the contest and kicked aside the first 24 shots of the game until he was finally beaten in the third period. It was his only blemish on a strong game in which he finished with a .968 save percentage. Since March 7, Kochetkov has been alternating games with Frederik Andersen and both goalies have seen success as the Hurricanes have won seven of their last eight. While Kochetkov's role isn't solidified yet, his recent performance might force managers to consider using him for a roster spot.