Kochetkov will start at home against Arizona on Wednesday.

Kochetkov stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Monday. Antti Raanta was originally expected to start Wednesday, but he tweaked something, according to Cory Lavalette of North State Journal. Raanta will still serve as the backup goaltender. Kochetkov has an opportunity here to have a strong start given that the Coyotes rank 29th offensively with 2.59 goals per game.