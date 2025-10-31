Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Jarvis (lower body) hasn't yet been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jarvis exited Thursday's game against the Islanders due to an apparent lower-body injury, and Brind'Amour said after the matchup that he wasn't optimistic about the 23-year-old's status. However, Jarvis' injury doesn't appear to be as significant as initially feared. Even if he's held out of Saturday's game, it doesn't appear as though he's facing a long-term absence.