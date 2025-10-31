default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Jarvis (lower body) hasn't yet been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jarvis exited Thursday's game against the Islanders due to an apparent lower-body injury, and Brind'Amour said after the matchup that he wasn't optimistic about the 23-year-old's status. However, Jarvis' injury doesn't appear to be as significant as initially feared. Even if he's held out of Saturday's game, it doesn't appear as though he's facing a long-term absence.

More News