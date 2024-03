Jarvis scored the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

The 22-year-old converted a 2-on-1 rush 88 seconds into the extra frame, taking a pass from Brent Burns and wiring it past Samuel Ersson. Jarvis has already set new career highs with 26 goals and 56 points on the season through 70 games, and he's found the back of the net in five straight contests -- all wins for Carolina.