Gostisbehere (lower body) is slated to play against New Jersey on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Following a nine-game absence, Gostisbehere is poised to occupy a spot on the third pairing and see time on the first power-play unit against the Devils on Saturday. He has compiled 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season.