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Gostisbehere (undisclosed) is not listed among the Hurricanes' scratches for Tuesday versus the Islanders, indicating he'll play in the contest.

Gostisbehere was initially projected to be out, but he was on the ice for warmups while Sean Walker was not. Gostisbehere should see some power-play time, but he could have his minutes managed since this game has no impact on the standings.

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