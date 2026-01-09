Hall scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Hall has picked up five points over his last four contests. The winger is now at nine goals, 13 assists, 73 shots on net, 26 hits, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 44 appearances. Hall's recent uptick in offense, along with a spot on the second line, gives him a little more fantasy appeal as long as he can maintain that role.