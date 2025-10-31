Hall picked up an assist Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Hall has quietly put up six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games, and he's hopping the boards on PP2. Hall turns 34 in a couple weeks, and he's still delivering fantasy value, albeit at even strength. All of his points have come 5-on-5. And we'd like to see Hall shoot more -- he has just 12 shots in those 10 games. Those are minor quibbles, though. He could be on your wire.