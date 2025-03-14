Boqvist (upper body) will not play Friday versus Edmonton, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Boqvist was injured Tuesday in Los Angeles, seeing only 7:51 of ice time. The defenseman has two goals and five points in 12 games with the Islanders after he was claimed off waivers from Florida on Jan. 31. Scott Mayfield is expected to rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.
More News
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Hurt in Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Grabs apple in loss•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Nets power-play marker•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Adam Boqvist: First goal with new team•