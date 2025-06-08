Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Likely to report for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair (personal) will probably report to training camp in the fall, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic on Saturday.
Duclair produced seven goals, 11 points, 60 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 26 hits across 44 appearances before missing the final eight games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a personal matter. He should be in the mix for a top-six role going into the 2025-26 campaign.
