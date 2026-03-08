Islanders' Bo Horvat: Nets game-winner in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horvat scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.
Horvat's goal 4:20 into overtime gave the Islanders their first win in three games on this road trip. He's scored in three of four contests in March and continues to play a leading role on offense. Horvat is up to 27 goals (six game-winners), 44 points, 167 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 50 appearances this season.
